Not even being a high-ranking city official can save you from the overly aggressive wrath of men and women wearing badges and uniforms.
According to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer, a husband and wife couple, Celena Morrison and Darius McLean, who work for the mayor and the city of Philadelphia respectively, were recently arrested in a very degrading manner by a Pennsylvania State Trooper who wanted to show how faux tough he was. Let the unnamed trooper tell it, he conducted a traffic stop because he witnessed “vehicle violations” like illegal tint, following too closely, no headlights in the rain, and expired registration.
That vehicle was being driven by Morrison but what the trooper didn’t know is that McLean was in another vehicle behind her and witnessed the traffic stop. Upon pulling over to ensure his wife’s safety, he was accosted by the trooper who failed to de-escalate the situation. Again, let the lil’ piggy tell it, McLean wanted the smoke.
“The trooper approached the Dodge and the operator of the vehicle became verbally combative toward the trooper,” state police said. “The individual refused multiple lawful orders made by the trooper and the trooper subsequently attempted to place the individual under arrest. The individual resisted arrest on multiple occasions.”
Morrison captured the arrest attempt on camera. In the video, you can hear her telling the trooper that McLean works for the mayor and accusing the trooper of punching her. You can also hear McLean accusing the trooper of arresting him because he is Black.
Mayor Cherelle L. Parker described the video as “very concerning” but no word yet as to what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken against the trooper.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.