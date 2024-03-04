Bossip Video

Not even being a high-ranking city official can save you from the overly aggressive wrath of men and women wearing badges and uniforms.

According to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer, a husband and wife couple, Celena Morrison and Darius McLean, who work for the mayor and the city of Philadelphia respectively, were recently arrested in a very degrading manner by a Pennsylvania State Trooper who wanted to show how faux tough he was. Let the unnamed trooper tell it, he conducted a traffic stop because he witnessed “vehicle violations” like illegal tint, following too closely, no headlights in the rain and expired registration.

That vehicle was being driven by Morrison, but what the trooper didn’t know is that McLean was in another vehicle behind her and witnessed the traffic stop. Upon pulling over to ensure his wife’s safety, he was accosted by the trooper who failed to de-escalate the situation. Again, let the lil’ piggy tell it, McLean wanted the smoke.

“The trooper approached the Dodge and the operator of the vehicle became verbally combative toward the trooper,” state police said, according to the Inquirer. “The individual refused multiple lawful orders made by the trooper and the trooper subsequently attempted to place the individual under arrest. The individual resisted arrest on multiple occasions.”

Morrison captured the arrest attempt on camera. In the video, you can hear her telling the trooper that McLean works for the mayor and accusing the trooper of punching her. You can also hear McLean accusing the trooper of arresting him because he is Black.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker described the video as “very concerning” but no word yet as to what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken against the trooper.