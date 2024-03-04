Bossip Video

Music’s “Vocal Bible” recently brought “B Rocka” beauty, cocktails, and class to a VIP celebration marking her continued partnership with a spirits brand.

On Thursday, Brandy made an appearance in Atlanta to mark her continued collaboration with Stella Rosa Brandy, the award-winning inaugural spirit of Stella Rosa.

A press release reports that Brandy is the voice behind the initial launch campaign – and has curated her own “B Rocka” Cocktail, featuring Stella Rosa Smooth Black Brandy, lemon juice, simple syrup, and muddled fresh blackberries.

During an elegant event at ATL’s JoJos’s Beloved, Brandy was introduced by Riboli Family Wine execs Dante Riboli Colombatti and Paul Roberts who applauded the singer’s legacy and thanked her for her stellar work with the Stella Rosa Brandy.

“Is there anyone more iconic than Brandy since the ’90s?” said Paul about the global superstar. “When it comes to pop culture, film, music—and is she a beautiful lady, or what?! We have enjoyed working with Brandy since the beginning.”

Following that, Brandy treated the crowd to a performance as they enjoyed craft cocktails, custom chocolate pairings, appetizers, and sounds by DJ Scream.

Select members of the press were also the very first to sample the newest flavor in the Stella Rosa Brandy line; Butter Toffee.

Reminiscent of smooth and creamy caramel, Stella Rosa Butter Toffee tasted like a sweet treat when sipped in a cream of coconut-based pina colada.

Ahead of the sampling, Brandy told BOSSIP that she felt excited to introduce the delectable flavors of Stella Rosa Brandy to first-time triers of the spirit.

“I’m really excited about that. My favorite [flavor] is the Honey Peach, so I’m trying to see if the Butter Toffee is going to beat that,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada.

She also shared that during a perfect self-care day spa day, she’d sip Stella Rosa Brandy Honey Peach because it’s “so bold, fruit-forward, and relaxing.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Brandy dished to BOSSIP about the Christmas album she released in December much to the pleasure of her fans, and dubbed it “the [right time]” to release the festive tunes.

“I haven’t done a Christmas album in 30 years, since the first album, and I just felt like it was time,” said Brandy. “And I’ve been asked so many times by the fans, “Can you please put something together for the holidays?” And I had a chance to work with some great producers and writers to give their take on the classics and some originals. We had a great time making the album.”

Speaking further on her fans, Brandy also dished on her biggest one of all; her daughter Sy’Rai.

According to Brandy, her daughter who’s now old enough to sip Stella Rosa Brandy with her, loves her musically and calls her her favorite artist. She also recalled a time when the 21-year-old whose EP she executive produced, learned of her fame.

“When she was about seven years old, my cousin had left a video of me singing and she’d never seen it, and so she came upstairs in tears [saying], “Why didn’t anybody tell me?” It was a whole emotional thing for her.”

“And just to have her listen to my music and really appreciate me as an artist, means so much to me,” she added. “She calls me her favorite artist, I was competing with Chris Brown and all kinds of people but she said ‘No, it’s you mom.'”

Before departing to meet and greet fans at the Stella Rosa Brandy event, Brandy also shared that she’s revisiting her passion for acting, although a Moesha reunion won’t be included in her plans.

“I just think some things shouldn’t be touched,” said the icon about the classic series detailing a young Black girl’s coming of age in the ’90s.

No matter what Brandy does next, BOSSIP will be watching with a glass of Stella Rosa Brandy in hand.

–dani canada