We tried to tell y’all that this election season was about to be spooky. Each week that we get closer to November 5, 2024, things will get more and more out of pocket. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

According to a new report in BBC, die-hard Donald Trump armpit lickers have used AI technology to create viral images of the federally indicted former President hanging out with smiling Black folks. In one scene Trump is hanging out with a group of brothas on the front porch like he’s their favorite white boy. In another digitally generated “photo”, Trump is seen at a Black Christmas party with all the aunties and uncles showing all of their ivory white teeth.

It’d be laughable if it wasn’t so insulting.

BBC spoke to the “creators” of both images and neither of them are serious people. The man responsible for the image of Trump at the Black family Christmas is Mark Kaye, he is a a conservative radio host in Florida (that should tell you all you need to know) and he’s not only proud of the image but willfully obtuse to what it communicates saying, “I’m not out there taking pictures of what’s really happening. I’m a storyteller.”

“I’m not claiming it is accurate. I’m not saying, ‘Hey, look, Donald Trump was at this party with all of these African American voters. Look how much they love him!'” he said.