A brand new episode of Night Court airs Tuesday, March 5th and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!

On Tuesday’s brand new episode, Dan weasels his way into a legendary underground Navy poker game during Fleet Week. Abby makes things complicated for Wyatt when she rules against the ruthless PTA president of his kids’ school. Melissa Fumero guest stars.

Check out the exclusive clip below where Gurgs tries to reason with Dan about his poker play and he resorts to desperate measures to get her to relax!

This is pure comedy. We are 100% with Gurgs on every part of this clip! We agree with her wanting Dan to do the right thing but we can see how shirtless sailors might be hard to resist!

Tune in to Night Court “Chips Ahoy” episode, airing Tuesday, March 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC!