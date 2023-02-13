NBC’s ‘Night Court’ Exclusive: Gurgs’ Nephew Wants Access To The Court Appearance Of A Social Justice Hero

Have you been keeping up with the new Night Court update on NBC.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s brand new episode of Night Court featuring Donna Gurgs and her nephew. In the clip, Gurgs’ nephew tells her he wants to be there when Malcolm FX, an artist and social justice activist, makes a court appearance at her job.

Check out the clip below:

Play

What would you do if you were Gurgs? We know she’s got to be somewhat proud that her nephew is aware of social issues and not getting into trouble, but at the same time she probably has to be worried that he could put her job in jeopardy if he acts up during Malcolm FX’s court appearance…

Here’s more about Night Court:

Night Court is an American sitcom, a revival of the original series of the same title that aired from 1984 to 1992. The show follows judge Abby Stone, as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew.From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Night Court is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce through their After January Productions. Mona Garcea oversees for After January Productions and John Larroquette serves as a producer. Night Court is produced by Rauch’s After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

New episodes of Night Court air Tuesdays on NBC at 8-8:30 p.m. ET