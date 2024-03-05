Bossip Video

Michelle Williams poked fun at her “disappointing” celebrity status in a new Uber One commercial for Uber Eats Australia.

In the short Australian ad, which dropped March 4, Williams takes a walk in the park, strolling with a cup and coffee, hoping that someone will notice her as a former member of Destiny’s Child. However, the singer gets a hilarious reality check when she goes unnoticed by everyday pedestrians.

As the upsetting revelation sets in, Williams, 44, sits on a bench nearby to check in on her Uber One membership savings.

“OK, OK, my Uber One membership savings don’t disappoint,” Williams says while seated next to a woman in the park. “You know what is disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me.”

While reflecting on her thoughts, a man in the background calls out “Michelle.” The “Soldier” singer, thrilled that someone is trying to get her attention, turns with a smile, only to realize he’s actually calling out for his dog coincidentally named Michelle.

“Who calls their dog Michelle?” Williams ponders as she watches the man chasing after his dog.

The 44-year-old singer perks up again when another person calls her name. This time, it’s the woman seated next to her on the bench.

“Sorry, but are you Michelle Williams?” the woman asks.

Feeling relieved that she’s finally being acknowledged, Williams grins and confirms her identity, only to be disappointed once more.

“Dropped your wallet,” the woman says as she hands a disappointed Williams her wallet.

“At least my Uber One savings don’t disappoint,” the songstress says at the end of the commercial.

Fans react to the Uber One commercial.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans couldn’t get enough of Williams’ Uber One ad.

Some said it was hilarious to see the singer “poking” some harmless fun at herself. Others were happy to see the star stepping back into the spotlight as she seemingly took a step back from the limelight after her battle with depression. A few naysayers called the ad distasteful, noting how it was a slight to Williams’ legacy with the iconic girl group.

Williams had a fun time filming the funny ad.

During an interview with the Today Show Australia, the “Survior” singer said she “laughed” when Uber Eats reached out to her with the idea to create the ad.

“I laughed. I was like, ‘This is hilarious. Let’s do it.’ I love Australia and Aussie humor, you kind of have to be smart to understand the humor and the sarcasm–and that’s what made me want to do it.”

Williams is also a big fan of comedian, Larry David, too. She tapped into his unserious humor when filming the funny ad.

In 2018, Williams took a step away from music and theater to treat her decades-long battle with depression. She wrote a book and launched a podcast called Checking In, opening up about her struggles. Now, she’s back on the scene, in better health and trying to help others heal from the condition.

When asked if she knew she was struggling with depression during the height of her fame with Destiny’s Child, Williams said she “didn’t have language for it” at the time. The star — who is gearing up to appear in the musical remake of Death Becomes Her — thanked her former groupmates Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé for having her back when she felt at her “lowest.”

“They didn’t know but they were my angels. I loved performing with them even when I felt at my lowest.”

