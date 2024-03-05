Bossip Video

Listen, we know times are tough. This election is going to be a clusterf**k of epic proportions with two candidates who people aren’t wildly enthusiastic about. However, no one is coming to save you, especially not the former forever First Lady.

Despite the fan fiction fantasy from desperate voters on podcasts, barbershops, churches, group chats, and social media, Michelle Obama is not running to become President of the United States. Let’s just keep it a buck, while Joe Biden’s presidency has accomplished things that have helped a great many people like student loan debt forgiveness, there is still palpable trepidation about re-electing an 81-year-old man (who will be 82 in November) who seems to be having cognitive difficulty almost every time we see him in the public sphere. That said, no one outside of furry-faced Black folks and cult-loyal conservatives wants to see Donald Trump back in office at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Whether it’s realistic or not, it makes sense that people would look to Mrs. Obama as an easily-electable solution to the Democrats’ candidacy concerns.

Related Stories All Grown Up! Sasha Obama Graduates College As Proud Parents Barack And Michelle Obama Attend USC Ceremony

According to NBCNews, Mrs. Obama’s office is doing its damnedest job to keep imaginations from running wild. Peep the statement they released specifically targeting those who want to see President Obama’s better half in charge of the country.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

Michelle Obama is a superstar personality and it would be fairly easy for folks on the left and many in the middle to get behind her at the ballot box but politics is a filthy game and she has said repeatedly over the years that she wants to stay clean…in so many words.

“Politics is hard,” she said in the Netflix special. “And the people who get into it … you’ve got to want it. It’s got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul.” In a 2022 BBC interview, she also said she “detests” questions about running for president.

All that said, Mrs. Obama is going to play a limited role in the Biden campaign’s effort to get re-elected while her husband will take a more front-and-center approach to getting his Vice President another four years in office.

“President and Michelle Obama were enormously helpful in the fight to beat Donald Trump and elect President Biden and Vice President Harris the first time and we are grateful to have their voice and their support in the fight for the fate of our democracy this November,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

Now that it’s clear, let’s move on from this topic and get back to focusing on the issues that matter for the November 5 election.