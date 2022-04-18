Now, Viola…
Viola Davis might be going to hell Idk pic.twitter.com/poa2ebOrKc
— Taylor (@LaborWithTaylor) April 17, 2022
We’re sure Oscar-winner Viola Davis meant no harm with her purse-lipped portrayal of Michelle Obama in Showtime’s buzzy Drama ‘The First Lady’ but fans have been FLOTUS flummoxed at viral videos and photos from the questionable performance currently trending across social media.
Father GOD pic.twitter.com/ff8ybgZPZB
— kyle (@blkboybulletin) April 15, 2022
Why she exaggerated the Forever First Lady’s mannerisms to the point of parody, we’re not quite sure, but there’s a growing consensus that the performance was a rare miss by the beloved actress.
Every great thespian needs at least one abomination in their filmography. This will be hers. https://t.co/vyg9XUrDkS
— Miss Andry (@kIKididit) April 17, 2022
One reason for the maligned portrayal could be the pressure she felt stepping into Mrs. Obama’s shoes.
“There’s a lot of fear that I messed up my portrayal,” she said. “I’m mostly terrified about what she will think. I don’t want to insult her and have her calling me. I gotta make the sister look good. I just hope that it lands with her.”
She previously opened up to Jimmy Fallon about accepting the role in Showtime’s long-awaited series that also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in the intimate look at notable White House moments through the eyes of iconic First Ladies.
“I think it was temporary insanity,” she joked after Jimmy Fallon asked why she accepted the role. “I lost my damn mind for about five minutes and made a damn decision that I can’t take back.”
“The woman is a damn goddess. Everybody knows her. Everybody feels like they want to protect her.
“It’s terrifying because … sometimes someone doesn’t live up to whatever image you have in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it’s quite frightening. It really is.”
At some point, Davis sat down with Michelle for several hours to prepare for the role that’s sure to fuel debate over the next several hours.
“I feel that I’m not worthy,” Obama said when asked about Viola portraying her. “I wish I could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it’s exciting.”
“Anything Viola does, she does it with passion and vigor, and I know she will do no less for this role,” she added.
As with anything on Twitter, there were some people who thought Viola’s performance was spot-on despite the backlash but you can judge for yourself every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.
I already love this series. #TheFirstLady Viola has the Michelle Obama mannerisms down pat. https://t.co/Di5xCNnrPu
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) April 17, 2022
How do you feel about Viola’s performance as Michelle Obama? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Viola’s Michelle Obama portrayal on the flip.

Viola Davis’s lips 👄 when the director finally yelled over the speaker 🗣 📣“ IT’S A WRAP “ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kYLyXsmOME
— Abbey Phillip (@Abby_Phillip) April 17, 2022

Barack when he watches Viola Davis’s caricature of his wife pic.twitter.com/QjOUzCAdRW
— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) April 17, 2022

Viola Davis lips when they yell CUT LETS DO IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Bt3uiceSfh
— 7BEEMZ🥶 (@ImInThisBihhhh) April 17, 2022

How Viola Davis was looking when she said “you a nega”. pic.twitter.com/rNqZFkEbjR
— MontyBadu (@Monty_Badu) April 17, 2022

Nobody:
Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama: pic.twitter.com/MHQ8wns4OS
— K (@sirK88) April 18, 2022


michelle watching viola davis make those faces pic.twitter.com/Ab5xEKmLV1
— jamaal (@roseinharlem) April 17, 2022

Michelle Obama did not purse her lips THAT much. What possessed Viola to think she should do that in every scene. I never thought I would see the day where Viola Davis gave a bad performance. pic.twitter.com/RNijmu0heU
— j (@augustsrain) April 17, 2022

When Michelle Obama catches up with Viola Davis #TheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/s5zVkH02G3
— Freida Slaves (@cxrodge) April 17, 2022

Michelle Obama watching Viola Davis play her:pic.twitter.com/7vlBhKRWlD
— Fatima Taha 🇱🇧☫🏳️⚧️ (@TheAliTaha) April 17, 2022

literally nobody:
Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama: 😗
— bob l’eponge (@bigfatmoosepssy) April 16, 2022


