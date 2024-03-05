Bossip Video

Chris Brown may have to cough up some serious cash after a restaurant investment gone wrong.

The performer was sued for almost $2 million by City National Bank in September 2023. In the suit, the bank alleges they gave Brown and other investors a loan to buy two Popeyes Chicken locations but were never paid back.

According to reports from BNN Breaking, the “Borrower and Guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest” while the singer is named as a “personal guarantor” who owes $1,314,367.40.

A Los Angeles court recently weighed in on the legal battle, agreeing with a Georgia court’s ruling that the singer must pay the bank $1,760,654.11. He was also warned that if he doesn’t pay “within the allotted time frame, he risks having his property, money, and wages seized to satisfy the debt.”

This is far from the first time Chris Brown has found himself in legal trouble.

In December 2023, a housekeeper got some good news in her lawsuit against Brown, which came after his dog allegedly “viciously mauled” her in 2020, “ripping off large chunks” of flesh from her face and arms. According to Rolling Stone, Brown’s lawyer challenged six of the nine claims filed by the housekeeper and her husband, but a Los Angeles judge upheld the bulk of her claims and said a trial would begin in January.

The singer was also recently sued by a man who alleges Brown assaulted him at a nightclub in London, leaving him with injuries that led to his hospitalization.

According to the complaint, seen by TMZ, Amadou “Abe” Diaw, claimed that Brown hit him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila at Tape London in February 2023. After he passed out, Diaw alleges that Brown continued to kick him as he lay on the floor, later being hospitalized with injuries that included torn ligaments in his leg and cuts to his head.

As for Brown’s legal battle against City National Bank, he has 30 days to respond to the ruling.