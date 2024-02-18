Chris Brown took to Instagram to expose the NBA for disinviting him to the All-Star Celebrity Game and drag Ruffles for allegedly insisting on the snub.
The 34-year-old was disappointed that his invitation was rescinded after the potato chip brand Ruffles allegedly voiced their disapproval.
“I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call later and say I couldn’t do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “At this point, I’m sick of [people] bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f***ing past.”
The renowned dancer began the series InstaStories post with a screenshot of the email sent by the NBA, verifying his invite.
“I posted the emails so y’all could see. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit courtside…not f***ing happening,” he a stated before declaring, “I only go where I’m appreciated.”
Breezy posted the receipts proving he was initially invited. Yet, he failed to show the message uninviting him to participate in the game. Brown could have felt compelled to discuss the situation after several fans asked about his absence from the NBA’s celebrity event. He is not only a talented singer but also notorious for his athletic prowess. We’ve all seen the notorious standing back flips and balling out on b-ball courts.
Check out Chris Brown’s response after Ruffles entered the chat to address the allegations after the flip!
