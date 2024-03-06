Bossip Video

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is documenting her battle with brain cancer, opening up about the time she spent in the hospital following her first round of chemotherapy.

As the 19-year-old fights brain cancer, she’s giving all of her supporters around the world a behind-the-scenes look at her journey. On Tuesday, March 5, she uploaded a video to her Youtube channel documenting her multi-day hospital stint after coming down with a fever following her first round of chemotherapy.

Isabella had emergency surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor known as a medulloblastoma in October 2023.

“It’s my third day here,” she said of her stay at the hospital. “I got here on Sunday.” The teenager continued, “I’ve just been getting a lot of fevers and if you get a fever of 100.4 you have to come in.”

After getting visit from a therapy dog named Lion, Isabella then got an MRI of her eyes and had her chemo port cleaned before finally heading home. Unfortunately, she ended up back at the hospital just a few hours later.

“I catfished everyone,” Isabella began, according to Page Six. “We left the hospital after three or four days and now we’re back less than 12 hours later because I have a fever again.”

She went on to say that once she made it home, she had a “really bad headache” but “thought nothing of it” until taking her temperature and realizing it was so high.

“I got a fever of 102 and had to come back in,” the 19-year-old explained. “So we’re trying to figure out what’s wrong but no one can find out what’s wrong. This is the worst fever I think I’ve had.”

Isabella capped off her vlog by revealing she had to undergo a last-minute surgery “to drain fluid from the back [her] head.”

Prayers up for Isabella and the whole Strahan family.