Jake Paul will square up with Mike Tyson in a live-streamed Netflix boxing match this summer. Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Variety, the bout is scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and will be available to Netflix subscribers and people with a password hookup. The last time Paul faced off with an iconic boxer, Floyd Mayweather sent him running like Forest Gump a year ago.

More details about the co-main event and the undercards will be revealed at a later date.

More from Variety: “This will not be the first time Paul and Tyson have appeared on a boxing card together. Paul fought in the co-main event of the pay-per-view that saw Tyson fight an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which was Tyson’s first boxing match since 2006.”

Mike Tyson, 57, is obviously one of the greatest boxers of all time. He only lost 6 fights from 1985 to 2005, when he retired. Jake Paul, 28, started boxing in 2018 and turned pro in 2020. The former content creator has nine wins and one loss under his belt thus far.

Jake’s record is nothing to play with, either, so he might stand a chance. Jake clearly feels froggy, as evidenced by his recreating some of Mike Tyson’s greatest (and most disturbing) media moments:





In case anyone was confused, Unc still got it, though.

Tyson sounds as curious about how Jake will survive the fight as everyone else. However he seems pretty confident about how the fight will inevitably end.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson told Netflix in a statement, according to People. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

This could go either way, but it would be crazy to be a GOAT and lose a boxing match to a YouTuber-turned-boxer. Who you got your money on?