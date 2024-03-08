Bossip Video

Despite her status as a reality TV star, Kylie Jenner still doesn’t love opening up about her personal life.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder did a profile for the New York Times this week, in which she was asked about her relationship with Dune star Timothée Chalamet. More specifically, Kylie was questioned about his possible influence on her recent “clean girl” era, in which she’s been seen wearing less makeup and shorter nails.

Unfortunately for fans looking for answers regarding their relationship, Jenner clearly didn’t want to comment, seemingly getting uncomfortable when the actor’s name was mentioned.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” she said while fidgeting with her notes, according to Page Six. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

The Khy founder went on to say that she hasn’t even paid attention to any of the fan theories on social media about Chalamet’s influence on her look, insisting she only looks to those channels for business feedback.

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked romance rumors last spring, though they weren’t spotted together, publicly, until attending a Beyoncé concert together in Sept. 2023. There, they packed on the PDA and looked completely in love while they enjoyed the show and threw themselves all over one another.

While they made a few public appearances after that apparent hard launch, they haven’t been spotted together since the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, leading some to believe the couple have called it quits.

Kylie’s reluctance to speak on their relationship could confirm their split…or it could just mean they’re back to keeping things more private.