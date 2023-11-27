Bossip Video

While the world thought Jordyn Woods was completely cut off from the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner was still in contact with her longtime BFF.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder talked about her relationship with Woods in a conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine.

If you’ll recall, Jenner and Woods went from being best friends (and roommates) to seemingly no contact after the infamous Tristan Thompson kissing scandal of 2019. The baller kissed Woods while he was still in a relationship with Kylie’s sister, Khloé Kardashian–one of many cheating scandals from the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

After that, Woods was seemingly exiled from the Kardashian family, until recently, when Kylie and Jordyn were spotted getting sushi together in Los Angeles. Now, Jenner has revealed that they never actually cut off contact, completely.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence. “We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.” She continued: “There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.” Lawrence replied, “I get that and I’m happy that you still have that in a healthier way. She was so young and she made a mistake, but those lifetime friends are very important.” “Yeah, I agree,” Jenner said.

In the September 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, Woods admitted that she hoped someday her and Kylie would be close again.