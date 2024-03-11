Bossip Video

Another Academy Awards is in the books!

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The 96th annual installment of the awards show went down in Los Angeles on March 10, and while we all love to see the art we love get recognized, some of us are just here for the looks.

The biggest names in Hollywood made their way to the Dolby Theater for the Oscars on Sunday night, dressed to the nines for one of the biggest nights in the entertainment industry. Not only did they show out for the pre-show red carpet, many stars also pulled an outfit change and showed up on the red carpet once again for the famous Vanity Fair after party.

There were several standouts at this year’s event, wearing some absolutely unbelievable looks for the occasion.

Lupita Nyong’o stunned in silver, wearing a gown by Armani Privé.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Emma Stone was another standout, wearing a unique silhouette by Louis Vuitton.

96th Academy Awards

Source: Dania Maxwell / Getty

America Ferrera looked stunning as well, channeling her role in Barbie in a sparkly pink Atelier Versace dress.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

And it’s not a red carpet without Zendaya, who rocked an Armani number adorned with a unique palm tree print.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Check out what more stars wore on Sunday night down below, from the pre-show red carpet to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party:

