Lupita Nyong’o celebrated her 41st birthday in Mexico, packing on the PDA during a romantic beach getaway with Joshua Jackson.

The actress turned 41 on March 1, marking the special occasion by jetting off to Puerto Vallarta with her man.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the stars can be seen frolicking on the beach before taking a dip into the ocean together. Another photo shows the pair nearly kissing as they wrap their arms around one another and share an embrace, later holding hands for a stroll along the sand.

According to an insider, the PDA didn’t stop at the beach, but kept going all weekend long.

“They vacationed in Puerto Vallarta for Lupita’s birthday,” a source told PEOPLE of their trip. “They only had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing and just had the best time.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Black Panther star first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 after being spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. While that outing was surrounded by a group of friends and appeared to be platonic, things have only been heating up in their multiple spottings since.

Jackson and Nyong’o’s companionship came shortly after the end of long-term relationships for both actors.

The couple’s first sighting came the same month as Jackson’s split from wife Jodie Turner-Smith, who filed for divorce in October.

“They are on very different paths in life,” a source previously told PEOPLE at the time. “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Nyong’o was in a similar position, announcing her split from Selema Masekela that same month.

“I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak,” she told PORTER following the break up. “I looked at the environment of my social media and thought I don’t want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses. Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it.”

Neither star has commented on their union just yet, but following such public splits on both sides, it seems like they’re just enjoying their time together for as long as they can.