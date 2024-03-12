Bossip Video

Donald Trump has a long and sordid history of allowing the most out of pocket s#!t to fly out of his mouth and his moronic MAGA meatheads eat it up, lick the plate clean, and ask for seconds. Then, they turn around and preach about “family values” while quoting Martin Luther King, Jr.

According to a new report by RadarOnline, Trump was once (again) very complimentary of Adolf Hitler, the one who committed genocide against Jewish folks, for some of his acts. Former chief-of-staff John Kelly was live on CNN with Jim Sciutto Monday and recounted Trump’s comments from a private meeting during his tenure in office.

“He said: Well, but Hitler did some good things,” Kelly told Sciutto on Monday morning. “I said: Well, what? And he said: Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.” “But what did he do with that rebuilt economy?” Kelly continued. “He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said: Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.”

Ah, yes, money. Conservative types love nothing more than to use money to justify anything that is morally reprehensible. Doesn’t matter what happens to who, as long as more money can be made.

All that said, nothing will stop Republicans from a full-throated endorsement of their führer even if their throats are full of…yeah.