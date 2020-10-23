Last night’s final Presidential debate between 74-year-old 5th grader Donald Tr*mp and former Vice President Joe Biden was a slightly more watchable spectacle where Biden, once again, proved he’s the adult in the room with honor, decency and actual PLANS compared to Trump who lied and lied and lied (and lied) while reminding everyone that he requires adult supervision at all times.

At this point, it’s clear who the best choice is between the two at a stressfully uncertain time in America where COVID continues to spike SEVEN WHOLE MONTHS into a preventable pandemic.

On COVID-19:

Trump: “I caught it. I learned a lot … We have to recover. We can’t close up our nation.” Biden: “If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this … Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of United States of America.” Biden: “This is the same fellow told you this is going to end by Easter last time. This is the same fellow who told you that, don’t worry, we’re going to end this by the summer. We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan.” Biden: “He says we’re learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it”

Trump on his unreleased taxes:

“Deep down in the IRS, they treat me horribly. We made a deal. It was all settled until I decided to run for president. I get treated very badly by the IRS. Very unfairly. But we had a deal all done. As soon as we’re completed with the deal — I want to release it. But I have paid millions and millions of dollars. And it’s worse than paying. I paid in advance. It’s called prepaying your taxes.”

China:

Trump: “I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault that it came here. It’s China’s fault. And you know what, it’s not Joe’s fault that it came here either.” (“I take full responsibility…it’s China’s fault” – hmmmmmmm)

Russia:

No one has been tougher on Russia. ~ @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/JxMSMSsNyV — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) October 23, 2020

Trump says no one has been tougher on Russia than him, I nearly choked to death on Skittles. — Jo ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@Jo_G640518_) October 23, 2020

DJT: There’s been nobody tougher on Russia than me. And all of America laughed at him. — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) October 23, 2020

North Korea:

Biden: “He’s legitimized North Korea. He’s talked about his good buddy (leader Kim Jong Un), who’s a thug. And he talks about how we’re better off when North Korea is much more capable of firing a missile that is able to reach U.S. territory.” Trump: “You know what? North Korea – we’re not in a war. We have a good relationship.” Biden: “We had a good relationship with Hitler before he in fact invaded Europe. Come on.”

Healthcare:

Trump: “I’d like to terminate Obamacare… come up with better health care, always protecting people with preexisting conditions.” Biden: “We’re going to make sure we’re in a situation where we’re actually going to protect preexisting conditions. … [Trump’s] never come up with a plan.”

If you haven’t already voted there’s still time or you could just wait until November 3rd–Election Day–that’s sure to have a record turnout across the country.

How do you feel about last night’s debate? Who won? Tell us in the comments and peep the pettiest tweets on the flip.