We’re just days away from the release of a film we’ve been highly anticipating — The American Society of Magical Negroes!

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, it’s a must see.

But we’re actually gonna do you one better, because we have an exclusive sneak preview clip from the film. In the clip below, Aren, played by Justice Smith, is approached by Roger [David Alan Grier] with an interesting proposition. This is the job interview that leads to it all! Check out the clip below:

Y’all… Would you be intrigued by this proposition — or would it send you running?

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier. The stellar cast includes Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Michaela Watkins, Aisha Hinds, Tim Baltz, Rupert Friend and Nicole Byer.

We’re huge fans of most of this cast. Are you excited to see THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES?

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES opens in theaters March 15