Social media is buzzing over The American Society Of Magical Negroes which premiered at Sundance to mixed reviews as one of the buzziest upcoming films at the famed film festival.
While some reviews praised the film, others confirmed the initial social media concerns that erupted online in response to the questionable trailer.
A secret group of magical Black folk whose sole existence is to comfort white people? Yes, we understand that it’s satire but that’s a tough sell to a Black audience without the necessary context provided by the film.
THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is hollow, wretched, and utterly confused. My #Sundance2024 review via @ebertvoices https://t.co/DlfyP4lgs7
— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) January 20, 2024
Other critics echoed some of his sentiments, leaving the film’s “fresh rating” at a disappointing 50% on RottenTomatoes.com.
The new satire film, which sparked controversy ahead of the Sundance Film Festival, isn’t as smart or funny as it thinks—or, frankly, needs to be in order to work, writes Nick Schager. https://t.co/msH3OD68ef
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 20, 2024
Directed by Kobi Libii, the film stars Justice Smith and David Alan Grier who, uh, didn’t do the film any favors based on the reactions to their comments at Sundance’s Variety Studio.
“There were Black people who were triggered by seeing something that they weren’t ready to admit in themselves,” said Smith about the focus group reactions to the film. “Like, ‘I’ve never made space for white people in this way.’
But then there are Black people who are like, ‘This is me, this is what I’ve had to do to survive.’ This shows that we’re not a monolith. This art is controversial because it expands what Black art can be and speaks about such a specific side of Blackness and survival that we haven’t really seen before…this micro-aggressive corporate racism.”
i hate when ppl don’t grasp that we GET the point and the message of the movie…and still think it’s corny and unappealing bc we want a black movie that is just fun and doesn’t need to reflect or center real world dynamics with white ppl for the umpteenth time https://t.co/JWhr1fxPl0
— joanna’s struggle tweets (@dumbdotcomm) January 21, 2024
At this point, it’s probably best that they do less talking ahead of the film’s release.
Will you be seated for The American Society Of Magical Negroes (opening in theaters March 22, 2024)?Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over its Sundance premiere on the flip.
Since this other embargo + my NDA is also up, lemme formally say:
I AM NOT A FAN of that Magical Negroes movie. I said as much when they asked for initial feedback months & months ago
This film was not it for a myriad of reasons & to compare it to American Fiction pisses me off
— Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) January 22, 2024
The American Society of Magical Negroes was clever and heartwarming and funny and on target. It will be hard for any film this year at Sundance to be better. #sundance #sundance2024 #kobilibii
— Busboom ☔️ (@mrbusboom) January 20, 2024
Aint this the movie thats focused on you making sure a white man is happy to keep black magic alive all while falling for a white woman?? What about the plot screams Magical Negroes? We wanted to see niggas playin Quidditch. Not jungle fever https://t.co/NtWjsfFWOE
— (formerly)DJ PERC THUDDY (@kingcoog1) January 22, 2024
The downfall of The American Society of Magical Negroes should be studied.
They really thought they were doing something with that movie.#Sundance2024#Sundance#SundanceFilmFestival #Sundance24 pic.twitter.com/ZL0DrVKD3E
— Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #FYC Events (@sagesurge) January 22, 2024
‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’ Review: A Racial Satire Wittier and More Scalding Than ‘American Fiction’ https://t.co/EmsoEqBhZZ via @variety
it is neither.
— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 22, 2024
THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES (@asmnmovie) just debuted at #Sundance2024. I screened it a while back & the trailer does it no justice ultimately, there’s humanity & poignant satire that was refreshing in an era of “safe.” This was my initial reaction I gave the studio: pic.twitter.com/nenXkinMbR
— Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) January 20, 2024
