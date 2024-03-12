Bossip Video

As fans wait for the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion, the stars of the show are teasing some serious off-camera developments.

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham’s relationship didn’t make it very long after leaving the pods, so it came as quite the surprise when they shared a video together on TikTok this week.

Just two days before the reunion, the clip sees Brittany zipping her lips before Kenneth comes out of the room behind her. She added the text, “Don’t tell anyone” over the video, making the whole thing even more confusing for fans wondering their relationship status.

Brittany captioned the video, “Its safe with… Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we’re at.”

Many viewers thought that Kenneth and Brittany were one of the strongest couples leaving the pods, having closely aligned religious values and a seemingly powerful connection.

When they made it out of the pods, however, things were visibly different in their relationship, leading to a breakup in episode eight of the reality series. Brittany blamed her side of things on a lack of physical connection, but many viewers pointed out that Kenneth seemed more interested in his phone than his fiancée once they made it back to the real world.

“We barely kiss and, like, haven’t made out,” Brittany said leading up to their split, according to E! News. “For some reason, that just seems really awkward to me.”

Kenneth didn’t put up much of a fight when confronted by his then-fiancée, which led many to believe he was waiting for a way out from the start.

“Even though I have so much love for you and I care about you so much, if it’s not there for you and I, [God] is going to prepare me for that,” he said at the time.

Now, it looks like the pair are, at the very least, on good terms–but did they work things out, romantically? Find out on the Love Is Blind: The Reunion special on Netflix March 13 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.