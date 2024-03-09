Bossip Video

Get your Epipens ready! The wait is almost over for Love Is Blind: The Reunion, with a new sneak peek of more breakups, bombshells, and betrayals.

If you’re locked in with the romantic roller coaster of Love Is Blind, you probably still have whiplash from the Season 6 finale. The matrimony meltdowns weren’t the end of the mess. It’s just beginning!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey asked what we all want to know about some of the most controversial couples, commitments, and conspiracies about the pod pairings.

What Fans Can Look Forward To On Love Is Blind: The Reunion

Where do Clay and AD stand after the shocking altar-cation? Did Jeramey’s love triangle end by spinning the block Sarah Ann or Laura? Who is a “Pick-Me” podster? Did Trevor’s mullet mayhem include hiding a girlfriend back at home?

“Unbeknownst to her, you have someone on the outside. I’d like to hear what you have to say,” Nick said, confronting Trevor as the crowd gasps.

Find out on Wednesday, March 13, as the cast takes the hot seat in front of a live audience.

In addition to all the matrimony messiness, the reunion has even more in store. Fans can look forward to surprise guests, jaw-dropping revelations, and unexpected confessions.

We’ll also get updates from Love Is Blind alumni from Seaons 1 – 5. See what happened with former cast members like Alexa and Brennon, Chelsea and Kwame, Colleen and Matt, Tiffany and Brett, Izzy, Micah and Giannina.

While the internet continues to drag Clay into the ashy abyss for breaking AD’s heart, he seems to agree that he played himself in the process. Although Clay praised AD for being like his mother, he acted up just like his damn daddy. During the reunion, he admitted he “made a mistake” with “the love of his life.

Whew, Jesus, take the wheel on this one!

Get down to the nitty gritty on all the secrets and scandals on Love Is Blind: The Reunion on March 13! Check out the sneak peek from Netflix below.

What are you looking forward to on Love Is Blind: The Reunion?