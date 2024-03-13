Bossip Video

Amber Rose always puts her kids first, even while talking about her exes and their love lives.

The mother of two talked about her relationship with her exes on an upcoming episode of The Jason Lee Show, according to Page Six. Rose shares a son Sebastian, 11, with ex Wiz Khalifa and another son, Slash, 4, with ex Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

The latter is currently dating pop icon Cher, and while the singer is nearly 40 years AE’s senior, Amber doesn’t seem to mind the age gap.

“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” she told host Jason Lee. “That it’s not all mayhem and stuff.”

The model doubled down when asked about how cool she is about her baby daddy’s new relationship, insisting she has no reason to be mad about AE’s partner choice when she doesn’t want to be with him.

“He goes to Chers house? So you’re definitely not the mom that’s like ‘You’re not going over there,'” Lee questioned. “Absolutely not, why would I do that?” Rose responded. “Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him.” “Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son,” she continued, according to Page Six. “The only thing that I ask is that you’re present is that you’re a present father, you help with me get him through private school.”

Amber and AE welcomed their son Slash in October 2019, just one year after they confirmed their romance. They split in August 2021 after the music executive admitted to cheating on Rose.

Edwards moved on with Cher after they met at Paris Fashion Week in late 2022. Though there were reports of a breakup in May 2023, they reconciled months later and are seemingly still going strong.