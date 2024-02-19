Bossip Video

Muva Rosebud is shutting down erroneous rumors that she’s seeing a 22-year-old quarterback.

Amber Rose, 40, made headlines this weekend when she was spotted leaving Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack charity game with CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans.

The NFLer and the model were seen walking toward Stroud’s car after the game on Saturday prompting rumors that they’re an item.

The video of course caused commotion amongst fans of the NFLer who wondered if he was secretly seeing the cougar and from detractors who accused Amber of preying on the athlete.

According to Amber, however, the moment was completely innocent as CJ Stroud was giving her a ride back to her hotel.

“We literally don’t know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, February 16. “The sprinter [van] left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel.” “Thx again @cj7stroud,” she added.

Amber also reiterated that the dating rumors were untrue in TheShadeRoom’s comments section.

“We did not look “cozy.” wrote Rose. “We literally don’t know each other. We just met at the softball game. The sprinter left me and CJ was nice enough to give me a ride back to my hotel. That’s it. Nothing more. Shout out to him for going out of his way to make sure I got back safely.”

Nice try!

CJ Stroud has not commented on the dating rumors.

Did YOU think that Amber Rose was dating CJ Stroud?