Have you been watching the new Apple TV+ series Constellation?

We recently started watching and have been on the edge of our seats! From the very first episode, we’ve been invested in Constellation’s leading characters Jo (Noomi Rapace) and Paul (Will Catlett) because of the harrowing situations they find themselves in right from the start.

We’re super excited to share an exclusive clip from Constellation to whet your palate. In the clip below Catlett’s character, astronaut Paul Lancaster, delivers a foreboding message to his colleagues about a failed experiment before also sharing some words for his family back home.

Check out the clip below:

Y’all don’t even realize — but this clip really cuts right to some of the most critical parts of the show. Guess you’ll have to watch to find out what we mean!

Created and written by Peter Harness, “Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost. The series also stars Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

“Constellation” is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren, Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar. Produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the series is executive produced by David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta and Justin Thomson. MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces the series with Rebecca Hobbs and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. The series was shot principally in Germany and is series-produced by Daniel Hetzer for Turbine Studios, Germany.

“Constellation” is streaming on Apple TV+ now.