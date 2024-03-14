Following Wendy Williams’ recent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, her ex-husband is focused on getting his money.
Kevin Hunter–who Williams filed for divorce from in 2020 after 20 years of marriage–is seeking nearly two years of unpaid spousal support from the former talk show host.
According to TODAY, Hunter filed the motion in the New Jersey Superior Court on March 12. According to his legal team, Williams owes her ex-husband nearly two years of spousal support she has yet to pay following their divorce nearly four years ago.
Hunter filed the motion in the New Jersey Superior Court on March 12. According to his legal team, Williams owes her ex-husband nearly two years of spousal support she has yet to pay following their divorce nearly four years ago.
Earlier this year, the former host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Her care team told fans about her diagnosis in a statement released to social media.
“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition,” their statement began. “Particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”
The release went on to say that, “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”
Williams’ niece Alex Finnie told PEOPLE in February that the beloved media personality is currently living at a facility and receiving treatment for cognitive functioning. The outlet reports that the 59-year-old currently has a court-appointed legal guardian who oversees her money and her health.
As for Hunter’s filing, he claims he has not received spousal support payments since January 2022.
“This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for 23 months has affected me greatly,” Hunter says in the filing.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.