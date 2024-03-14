Bossip Video

Following Wendy Williams’ recent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, her ex-husband is focused on getting his money.

Kevin Hunter–who Williams filed for divorce from in 2020 after 20 years of marriage–is seeking nearly two years of unpaid spousal support from the former talk show host.

According to TODAY, Hunter filed the motion in the New Jersey Superior Court on March 12. According to his legal team, Williams owes her ex-husband nearly two years of spousal support she has yet to pay following their divorce nearly four years ago.

Earlier this year, the former host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Her care team told fans about her diagnosis in a statement released to social media.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition,” their statement began. “Particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.” The release went on to say that, “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Williams’ niece Alex Finnie told PEOPLE in February that the beloved media personality is currently living at a facility and receiving treatment for cognitive functioning. The outlet reports that the 59-year-old currently has a court-appointed legal guardian who oversees her money and her health.

As for Hunter’s filing, he claims he has not received spousal support payments since January 2022.