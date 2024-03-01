How YOU doing, Wendy? Following the bombshell documentary showing Wendy Williams’ health struggles, her brother says she’s showing “improvement” in a new treatment center.

The mysterious talk show demise, headlines, and court cases about Wendy Williams had everyone concerned before the latest updates on the legend’s life. In addition to the shocking news that Wendy suffered from dementia, Where Is Wendy Williams exposed her continued struggles with health and addiction. Despite the heartbreaking revelations, according to Us Weekly, her brother says Wendy has made much progress since filming ended.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Wendy’s care team announced a diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The news came just days before Lifetime premiered the four-part series about Wendy’s comeback amid declining health. The health condition encompasses multiple cognitive disorders that affect judgment and speech.

Wendy Williams “Sounds Fine” In Treatment Center Since Filming Documentary

Tommy Williams confirmed that his sister receives care for her condition in an undisclosed treatment center. The Lifetime docuseries showed Wendy struggling to express herself. For longtime fans, it was a major departure from the quick-witted conversation they know and love. Now, one of the people who knows Wendy best claims she sounds more like herself again.

“When I speak to Wendy, she sounds fine. Wendy has improved. I know my sister from where she was to where she is now, and she has a substantial amount of improvement,” Tommy shared. “It’s dialogue and conversation, topics, content, speech pattern, everything.”

The documentary team filmed during an obvious low point in the TV titan’s life, but Tommy says those disturbing “past behaviors” are behind Wendy.

“The past was obvious. We saw it. She was in a worse state, and the [documentary] depicted it. Now [she is in] a different state,” he continued.

Wendy spoke out about the dementia diagnosis for the first time before the film series aired. She thanked the public’s “overwhelming” support and said she needed “personal space” to thrive.

Fortunately, it sounds like Wendy receives the help she needs these days. Yet, the rest of the drama seems to continue behind the scenes. In another interview, Tommy said he “was pissed” about the new documentary.

