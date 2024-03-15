Bossip Video

Bonita Jalane delivers a new treat for her fans and supporters on her latest single “So High” produced by Gregory ‘Grams’ Moore.

After moving from Brooklyn to Atlanta to pursue music Bonita Jalane is still in the studio making audio treats for her fans. Being a one-stop shop isn’t easy but Bonita takes it in stride while growing the brand from the ground up. She’s used merchandise sales to purchase studio time and is investing 100% into herself. If the name sounds familiar you’ve probably seen Bonita Jalane open up for Chris Brown, Fantasia, Monica, Trey Song, and more.

Even with high profile slots she still faces many closed doors according to Canvas Rebel. However, all it does is push her to grind harder, stay focused, and find solutions. Bonita has learned to record herself, make her on social media content, and market herself.

While learning these talents and becoming an entrepreneur music has remained the top focus. Bonita’s latest music offering is “So High” which is produced by Gregory ‘Grams’ Moore. The song is already fan-approved and hopefully will attract more fans as the song spreads.

You can check out “So High” below.