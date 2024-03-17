Bossip Video

Rapper Lil Jon has a new reason to get crunk.

The “Turn Down For What” artist converted to Islam by making the shahada at a Culver City mosque during Ramadan.

The declaration of faith at king Fahad mosque makes Lil Jon an official brother of Islam. It also made Black Twitter get creative with congratulating him on his new beginning.

Upon turning 50 and on the heels of a divorce from his wife of nearly 20 years, Lil Jon shared that he started to make changes in his personal and spiritual life, Hip Hop DX reports. One of those new paths includes a meditation album titled Total Meditation.

I’ve always kind of meditated a little bit. But when I turned 50, started going through a lot of things. Started going through a divorce, I’m separated now. And all the emotions from the divorce and all that process was really getting to me. So, I found I had to start to go within to calm myself.

The 10-track project was released on Feb. 16 with the aim of “relieve anxiety, boost focus and find peace,” according to the outlet. So far, people are liking what the Atlanta native is laying down.

Lil Jon won’t be alone in Islam as there are plenty of other Muslim rappers including Lupe Fiasco, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, Swizz Beatz and French Montana. Hip hop seems to be hitting a new level of both mindfulness and spirituality. It remains to be seen how the music will reflect the growth.