Sexyy Red keeps proving that she can produce bangers and she recently enlisted Lil Durk for the updated Mopar anthem “Hellcats SRTs 2.”

Summer is ending yet Sexyy Red is still hotter than ever and going hard with her music so much so that she’s successfully defeated the “one-hit wonder” allegations.

One of her many standout tracks this summer was the Mopar car-inspired track “Hellcats SRTs,” The song is inspired by Dodge’s most famous car model that’s so ridiculously fast that even police have trouble keeping up with them.

For the remix, Sexyy has grabbed Mr. Trackhawk himself Lil Durk who previously released an anthem dedicated to the vehicles.

In the original video, Sexyy Red had every Instagram-famous Hellcat you can imagine and engaged the entire Mopar community for the anthem.

For the remix, she rides the passenger side as Lil Durk slides on the track marking his return after a brief hiatus to recover from exhaustion and dehydration.

From “Poundtown” to “SkeeYee” almost every song on Sexyy Red’s project Hood Hottest Princess is having its own moment this year.

As for what’s next for the St. Louis rapper, she’s heading out on her own tour which you can catch in a city near you.

Watch Sexyy Red and Lil Durk’s “Hellcass SRTs 2” video below.