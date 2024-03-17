Bossip Video

In a spectacle that only #MAGAmaggots would condone, Donald Trump incites his political party with his blend of bombast and audacity, threatening a “bloodbath.”

The occasion? A rally in Vandalia, Ohio, focused on endorsing Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno. He’s running against Democrat Sherrod Brown for U.S. Senate whom Trump touts as Ohio’s next big “America First” warrior.

Moreno finds himself in a three-way race, contending against both a Trump-aligned Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan, who carries the torch for the more traditional Republican faction.

Trump Threatens A “Bloodbath” If He’s Not Reelected

But Trump wasn’t just there to sing praises for Moreno. He turned the event into a full-on Trump show, complete with dire warnings of a “bloodbath” should he not clinch victory in the coming election.

Yes, you read that right. According to HuffPost, the man has taken fear-mongering to a whole new level, claiming that if he’s not back in the driver’s seat, it’s not just gonna rain—it’s gonna pour… blood.

“If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” said Trump.

Now, in true Trump style, he claims he’s ready to save Social Security from the clutches of President Joe Biden. According to Trump, Biden’s presidency spells doom for the auto industry and economy.

Biden’s team fires back, accusing Trump of promoting political violence–once again, harking back to the insurrection.

“He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge,” said Biden campaign spokesperson, James Singer.

And what’s a Trump rally without a bit of personal drama? The rally exposed Bernie Moreno, who once wasn’t a Trump fan, calling him a “lunatic” and a “maniac.”

But what a coincidence that Moreno now stands shoulder to shoulder with Trump, bashing those who criticize the former head of the White House.

Trump also defends Moreno against some eyebrow-raising allegations similar to his own. From criminal indictments to profiles on adult websites allegedly linked to Moreno’s past, it’s clear they both share a disdain for what Trump calls “Democrat fake treatment.”

According to Politico, the rally finishes with Trump criticizing Biden over Social Security and dehumanizing immigrants. The event underscored not just the political divide but the sheer spectacle of Trump’s undiminished influence in GOP politics.

“When I’m President of the United States, we will demand justice for Laken on day one. My administration will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration,” said Trump.

So there you have it, folks—a day in Ohio filled with pipe dreams, false promises, and violent threats. Trump’s endorsement of Moreno sets the stage for a heated GOP primary.

Will the cases against Trump halt his campaign? As the political theater unfolds, one thing’s for sure: the road to the election is anything but dull.