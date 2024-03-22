Bossip Video

It’s showtime!

Beetlejuice is BACK for more ghostly goofballery in highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton who reprises his iconic role alongside Oscar-nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and 2-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz.

Joining the famed franchise are newcomers Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Arthur Conti in his feature film debut with Emmy-nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe.

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, an unexpected family tragedy brings together three generations of the Deetz family to their home in Winter River.

“Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened,” per the official synopsis.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Check out the teaser below:

Oscar-winning visionary Tim Burton reunites with the always amazing Michael Keaton nearly 40 years after the release of Beetlejuice in 1988.

“He just got back into it,” said Burton about Keaton jumping back into the beloved role decades later. “It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it.”

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough and Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings the bonkers to theaters and IMAX on Sept. 6, 2024.