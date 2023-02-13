Michael Keaton’s Batman Is BACK & Beating Up Bad Guys In Time-Twisting Trailer For ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton BACK

In Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Flash, worlds collide when Barry (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past.

But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation without any superheroes to stop him.

That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian who isn’t quite the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he’s in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

Directed by Andy Muschietti (IT movies), “The Flash” ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton returning as Batman.

“I think that working off of Ezra and knowing them for so many years really influenced who Iris was,” said Clemons (who plays the Flash’s love interest) in an interview with Screenrant. [We] really exaggerated how opposite their personalities are, and Andy [Muschietti] was the one directing us in that way. Because, you know me, I wanted to give her this big sense of humor. But Iris, she’s very straight to the point. And there’s conflict amongst them and a vulnerability that makes her feel more reserved; she doesn’t exactly put it all out there.”

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson with a screen story by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold based on characters from DC.

The executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Marianne Jenkins. Joining director Muschietti behind the camera are director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Paul Denham Austerberry, editors Jason Ballantine and Paul Machliss, costume designer Alexandra Byrne, and composer Benjamin Wallfisch.

The Flash races into theaters June 16, 2023.