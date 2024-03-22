Bossip Video

Kate Middleton had been the subject of public inquiry of late as people began to speculate why she had not been seen in public for an extended period. Today, the world was put on notice as to why she has been keeping a low profile.

The Princess of Wales released a confessional-style video today informing all of us what is going on in her life. Two months ago, Middleton underwent what is described as a “major” abdominal surgery and today she announced that post-surgery tests revealed an unspecified cancer.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Peep the video in full below.

When Kate’s surgery was first announced, Kensington Palace told the public that she was non-cancerous. Considering how protective the Royals are, there’s no way to tell how much they knew nor when they were told but here we are.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Regardless of what you think about the Royal family, f**k cancer.