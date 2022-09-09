Twitter gonna Twitter

Megan Markle coming down the Royal funeral procession pic.twitter.com/rbPgekzsgN — Wii-Yum (@MrGee54) September 8, 2022

The whole entire internet is buzzing over the death of Queen Elizabeth II–the longest-serving monarch in British history with a 70-year reign–died peacefully at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland after it was previously announced that she was under medical supervision.

Turning 97 ain’t for everybody. https://t.co/bP7FKD3zgf — Above Average Peso (@PBSImpulse9) September 8, 2022

As expected, Black Twitter Black Twittered Black Twitter-ly with an endless barrage of viral tweets in response to the major news that stirred up all sorts of shenanigans across social media.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” read a Palace Statement officially calling Prince Charles the new King.

Prior to the Queen’s passing, members of the Royal Family were instructed to come to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side.

BBC News confirmed that Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince William were on hand. It was also noted that Prince Harry was traveling to Balmoral alone without Meghan Markle.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles later shared in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

The news came after an initial statement from the Sussexes’s spokesperson caused confusion by stating that the couple was traveling to Scotland to be with the Queen. A source clarified later that the Prince went by himself.

Naturally, some pewter-toothed musty crusties went berserk over the news of Markle’s absence despite Kate Middleton also being absent.

Not only that, but tweets have surfaced from people [and Lavern Spicer] believing that the “stress” and “torture” she put on the Monarch played a role in the 96-year-old Queen’s demise.

