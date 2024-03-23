The bad and bougie Summer House crew is back together and ready for more good times on the Vineyard, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip from the premiere.
As previously reported, Bravo’s baddest and bougiest bunch is returning to television tomorrow, Sunday, March 24, and bringing all their friendship, fallouts, and FUN.
A press release notes that in season two a dark cloud looms over Jasmine and Jordan’s friendship. While a new housemate makes her mark, Preston deals with some old, suppressed emotions. Jordan hosts a seafood boil, but things get crabby between Summer and Alex as a big secret is revealed.
Speaking of that “big secret”, we’ve got first dibs on exactly what that is.
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from Sunday’s premiere, we see the SV: Martha’s Vineyard crew sitting down for Jordan’s aforementioned seafood boil. And while the lobster and crab legs are hot, things really heat up when Summer confronts Alex for not inviting her to an event.
“Wait, we didn’t finish, you said you didn’t know I was in New York, but we had a FaceTime that morning,” says Summer to Alex. “Because your reasoning was ‘I didn’t know you were in New York’, but that’s a lie because you saw me in Jordan’s apartment that morning. You’re not being very honest and that’s the issue.”
Shen then reveals to the group why she’s especially disappointed by the snub.
“I feel he’s lying,” says a frustrated Summer. “Just say you didn’t want us to go. You didn’t invite the person who does live in New York. You didn’t invite the person who you’ve been inside of. That’s a f***g problem!”
Oop!
Take an exclusive look below.
Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard returns for Season 2 with a supersized premiere on Sunday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.
ABOUT SUMMER HOUSE: MARTHA’S VINEYARD:
Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. As they band together to escape their worries, discover the beauty of this exclusive enclave and have an epic summer, it becomes clear that some of their friendships are fractured while others are in full bloom.
