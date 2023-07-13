Bossip Video

A fan-favorite Bravo show with an all-Black cast is returning for a spicy second season!

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard has been greenlit for Season 2 and will commence production this summer.

A press release reports that the show which follows Black professionals as they enjoy their getaway to Martha’s Vineyard among beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups ranked as Bravo’s #1 most-watched new series in Peacock history.

The show currently stars Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree whose shenanigans caught our attention on multiple occasions—but Summer House watchers think at least one cast member won’t be coming back.

Jasmine Cooper posted a picture this week of her hubby Silas in uniform ahead of him heading overseas to serve in the Army Reserves.

The proud officer is apparently preparing to serve once again.

“The yellow ribbon signifies the hope that a loved one serving overseas will return home safe,” she captioned an IG pic. “It’s a constant symbol for supporting our troops.”

Based on Jasmine’s post, people are speculating that Silas will miss out on filming season two, and his wife, whom he was accused of controlling, will have a much more relaxing hot girl summer time at the vineyard.

Oop! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Several of the Sumer House: Martha’s Vineyard stars have reacted to the big news including Preston Mitchum who clapped back at people calling the show “boring.”

“I just ask that when you yawn and fall asleep next season that you do it with your channel on Bravo or streaming on Peacock, so we can continue our good ratings. 🤭🙃,” wrote the activist.

Will YOU be watching Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2?