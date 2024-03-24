Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Quinta Brunson as she attains another milestone in her illustrious career.

The Emmy-winning actress will be awarded an honorary degree from Temple University and will serve as a distinguished speaker during its commencement ceremony in May 2024.

Temple University made the announcement Friday morning.

“We are thrilled to recognize Quinta Brunson for her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to her craft,” detailed Temple President Richard M. Englert in a statement. “Quinta embodies the spirit of Temple’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and social impact. Her talent, authenticity, and trailblazing spirit inspire us all.”

Temple University will not only bestow an honorary degree upon Quinta but will also present her with the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award, recognizing her as a luminary in the field whose impactful work serves as a source of inspiration for students.

As a native of Philadelphia, her contributions to Hollywood and her ongoing endeavors to amplify our narratives on the silver screen have ignited creativity across generations.

It’s been a while since Quinta was at Temple University as a student, but those days definitely left their mark on her road to success. She started out at Klein College, diving into Temple University Television’s (TUTV) first-ever student-made comedy show, Temple Smash. Though she eventually left and headed to LA, her time at Temple set her up for her journey to stardom as she worked hard to make it big.

“I am simply honored,” Quinta exclaimed after hearing the news.

Quinta now joins the esteemed ranks of Temple’s honored guests, joining a prestigious list that includes Bishop Desmond Tutu, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, and basketball Coach Dawn Staley.

Also receiving an honorary degree at this year’s ceremony is historian Charles L. Blockson. Temple’s graduation will take place on May 8, 2024 at 10 a.m.