This one’s for you, you and you! Usher professes his love for the fans for the 20th anniversary of the iconic Confessions album.

It’s been two decades since Usher gifted the world with one of the greatest R&B albums of all time. The Grammy-winning artist recently took to social media to express gratitude to his fans.

Usher wrote, “20 years ago today, we dropped the iconic ‘Confessions’ album, which is now 14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century. ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾.”

He continued, “The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession. Thank you to each and every important collaborator that was apart of this very special project that helped mold and shape my career as an artist. Without you, Confessions wouldn’t be the masterpiece it is. Here’s to the memories, the vibes, and the timeless music that continues to move us. Let’s keep making history!! #ConfessionsAnniversary #20Years”

Despite two decades passing, Usher shows no signs of slowing down! Following his headline performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in February, he’s gearing up for his upcoming USHER: Past Present Future tour, set to launch in August.

The tour promises to showcase music from his remarkable 30-year career, spanning from his debut album, 1994’s “Usher,” to iconic tracks from the unforgettable “Confessions” album released in 2004.

The Confessions album gave us plenty of hits, but it also revealed Usher’s vulnerable side, a facet that many Black men often feel compelled to conceal.

Usher said that there “is a great deal of truth in that album” when discussing Confessions earlier in an interview with People magazine.