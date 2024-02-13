Bossip Video

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only ones who got rings on Super Bowl Sunday…

On Feb. 11 the Grammy Award-winning artist tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in Las Vegas, the same day of his explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. According to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old singer and his boo wed at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo alongside family and friends.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative for the “Love in this Club” singer told People. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Before the couple jumped the broom, Usher and the 40-year-old music executive obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Feb. 8, according to court records. However, the certificate was not filed during their visit.

How Did Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea Meet?

It’s unclear how the pair first met, but Usher and Goicoechea — who is the senior SVP of A&R at Epic Records — have reportedly known each other for years.

In 2016, Goicoechea shared her first post alongside the singer on Instagram. The photo captured her whispering something in the Atlanta-bred artist’s ear. She humorously captioned the image,

“Not sure what I’m saying or who I’m speaking to. But my nails look good.”

Rumors of Goicoechea and Usher’s relationship began swirling after they were seen together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday celebration in June 2019. Their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in 2020, and their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Additionally, Usher has two sons, Usher V, and Naviyd Ely, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.

Before he took to the stage to ignite the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Usher gushed about his supportive relationship with Goicoechea during an interview with PEOPLE.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course, it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” the talented star said. “We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” Usher continued. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying? And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share that’s beautiful — our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”

Aww! Congrats to Usher and his wife, Jennifer!