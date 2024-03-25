Bossip Video

Florida is always going to Florida but this is low-down and dirty even for that soulless state.

15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was walking to a local Fort Myers McDonald’s with two of her friends after leaving a movie. According to a News-Press report, one of the girls told police that a car blinded them with headlights before the occupants hopped out to rob them at gunpoint. An unknown individual in the group of robbers opened fire striking Rincon-Miller in the chest. Despite police officers’ best attempt at life-saving measures, Rincon-Miller died at the hospital a short time later.

Since that time, a 16-year-old white boy named Thomas Roy Stein has been arrested and charged with Kayla’s homicide but authorities are convinced that Thomas is one of many people who need to be arrested and charged for her death.

“Our detectives know there are others involved in this homicide, and there is still more work to be done,” police said in a news release. “Cape Coral Police Department detectives’ diligent work around the clock continues today to narrow this investigation.”

Cape Coral Police spokesperson Lisa Greenberg says the detectives have recovered the vehicle used in the robbery-murder and identified it as a silver Nissan Pathfinder that was rented by Stein’s mother.

The plot thickens.

Rest in peace to Kayla Rincon-Miller. We hope they find every single person responsible for her death and that they pay the ultimate price for their crimes. If you wish to help Kayla’s family at this time, please hit up their GoFundMe and donate.