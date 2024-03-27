Bossip Video

Beyoncé has finally revealed the tracklist for Cowboy Carter, though there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding its lineup.

From the moment Bey announced her 2022 album Renaissance, she made it clear that it was a multi-act project. Now, two years after the release of Act I, we’re finally just one day away from Act II dropping.

In preparation for Cowboy Carter’s release tomorrow at midnight, the 32-time Grammy winner posted a graphic unveiling the tracklist for the project. Songs named in the graphic include the already-released singles “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES” along with new titles like “LEVII’S JEANS,” “MY ROSE,” BODYGUARD,” and “YA YA.”

“JOLENE” is also on the tracklist along with “DOLLY P” being named on the graphic. Dolly Parton previously mentioned that Beyoncé reached out about clearing her iconic track for the album, though it’s unclear if the country music legend will appear on the track with her.

There’s also a mention of “SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON” on the tracklist, but it’s not immediately clear if he will be featured on a song, either.

When Beyoncé revealed the album cover for Cowboy Carter, she alluded to the big names that would appear on the project.

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” she wrote in her caption at the time. “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

She also mentioned that this album has been “five years in the making,” proving that there’s nobody better than her at keeping surprises.

While this tracklist is a good teaser of what’s to come, it looks like we’ll have to wait until tomorrow at midnight to find out who’s really featured on the album.

Happy B’Day Eve!