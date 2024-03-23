Bossip Video

Are we genuinely surprised by Beyoncé being honored with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Certainly not, especially considering that this recognition comes shortly after the much-awaited launch of her Act II: Cowboy Carter album, adding to the enthusiasm.

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment dropped the exciting news Thursday with an Instagram post.

“And the @iHeartRadio Innovator Award goes to… @beyonce! Few artists have taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music, and influenced pop culture on the level that Beyoncé has. And her @beygood Foundation has helped communities around the world on a wide range of issues from housing scarcity to career development. “We’re thrilled to honor Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. This year’s host is Grammy-winning artist, @ludacris, who will perform live from Dolby Theatre on April 1st at 8/7C. Tune in on FOX, iHeartRadio stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app.”

Atlanta-based rapper Ludacris will showcase his hosting expertise as he leads viewers through the iHeartRadio Music Awards, set to take place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on April 1st.

Regrettably, along with achievement and acclaim, also comes animosity and haters. Beyoncé has faced considerable criticism recently regarding her new album cover. The backlash didn’t stop there.

Beyoncé recently unveiled the limited-edition artwork for her country-inspired album. In the artwork, fans can observe Beyoncé depicted nude, adorned with a sash bearing the inscription “act ii Beyincé.” Additionally, she is depicted holding a lit cigar, while her hair is braided down to her knees with beads.

As BOSSIP previously reported, commentators noted similarities to the looks Erykah Badu rocked multiple times in the past. Queen Badu also agreed with their observations. Shortly after the image gained traction online, Badu shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Hmmm.”

This isn’t the first instance Badu has shaded Beyoncé for seemingly emulating her style. Previously, she publicly called out a metallic, wide-brimmed hat worn during Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour last year.

Once again, Erykah captioned a simple “Hmmm” on one of Beyoncé’s tour photos. She followed up with a picture of herself performing in a similar hat, adding: “I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. favorite chrome mirror hat.”

Bey’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shut down the speculation on Instagram, showcasing Beyoncé in various braided styles from her career. “She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. #criticswithoutcredentials,” she wrote.

If you’re a Beyoncé fan, you’ll be happy to know that The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum will celebrate the release of COWBOY CARTER.

“Celebrate Beyoncé’s groundbreaking new album, Cowboy Carter, with us on March 29th, and learn more about the amazing artists that have influenced and inspired her music throughout the years – from country to disco and everything in between. “Explore artifacts, music, and videos, and a special group photo op at 2 PM to send to Beyoncé’s team! Can’t wait? Join us the day before, on March 28th at 7pm for a free discussion with Francesca Royster on her book Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions.”

Are you excited for the new music? Let us know your thoughts below!