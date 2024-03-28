Bossip Video

We’ve seen police officers kill a lot of people in a lot of different ways, but this latest instance of blue lives shatter is particularly disturbing.

Kadarius Smith, a 17-year-old boy from Leland, Mississippi, was chased then fatally run over by a police cruiser, according to a report from the Mississippi Free Press. On March 21, Smith was walking home with a group of friends when an unnamed police officer initiated an aggressive pursuit of the Black boys, and subsequently, Smith was essentially attacked with a speeding car driven by an overzealous officer.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the grief-stricken family in their attempt to capture justice for the loss of their beloved. Crump released a statement relaying the family’s pain after Kadarius “was run over from behind leaving police cruiser tire marks on his back.”

From the Mississippi Free Press:

“The circumstances surrounding Kadarius’ death are truly heartbreaking for his mother and loved ones,” Crump’s statement began. “This tragedy should have never happened and the officers involved must be held accountable. It is unconscionable that an officer would fatally run over a teenager who was running away from them.”

“We demand that the officer who was driving the cruiser be immediately terminated, and that the unedited video footage is released to the family. Kadarius’ family deserves accountability and answers as to how and why he was killed by an officer in such an inhumane way.”

At this time, the Leland Police Department is staying tight-lipped about Kadarius’ death and the officer involved, but we will bring you more details about this case as they become available.