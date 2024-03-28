We’ve seen police officers kill a lot of people in a lot of different ways, but this latest instance of blue lives shatter is particularly disturbing.
Kadarius Smith, a 17-year-old boy from Leland, Mississippi, was chased then fatally run over by a police cruiser, according to a report from the Mississippi Free Press. On March 21, Smith was walking home with a group of friends when an unnamed police officer initiated an aggressive pursuit of the Black boys, and subsequently, Smith was essentially attacked with a speeding car driven by an overzealous officer.
Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the grief-stricken family in their attempt to capture justice for the loss of their beloved. Crump released a statement relaying the family’s pain after Kadarius “was run over from behind leaving police cruiser tire marks on his back.”
From the Mississippi Free Press:
