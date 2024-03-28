Bossip Video

Fans of the hit show Harlem are in for a treat when Season 3 of the popular Prime Video series debuts. There will be (even more) magically melanated cast members as Queen Sugar star, Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning from Dear White People, Robin Givens of Batwoman, and Snowfall alum Gail Bean will have recurring roles.

The news comes via Deadline which reports that Siriboe will take on the role of Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charming, and sweet demeanor captures the attention of one of the ladies. Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and stunning woman from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) past whose return to Harlem sparks intrigue. Givens will star as Jacqueline, Eva’s no-nonsense mother while Bean will portray Eva, Jacqueline’s daughter, a determined and playful venture capitalist who begins collaborating with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

Siriboe, Browning, Givens, And Bean Will Join The Show’s Original Cast Led By Meagan Good

Harlem, created by writer Tracy Oliver, is a comedic series centered around four inseparable best friends navigating life in the vibrant heart of New York City’s Harlem, a bastion of Black culture in America. Meagan Good, who stars as the show’s lead, Camille, is set to return this season alongside Grace Byers who plays Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai who stars as Angie, Jerrie Johnson (Tye), and heartthrob Tyler Lepley (Ian).

Last season Camille struggled to pick up the pieces after a career explosion and romantic upheaval. Tye was yearning for genuine connections amid a bitter divorce. Quinn embarked on a quest for equilibrium amid life’s tumultuous twists and turns, while Angie sought her fortune at every opportunity, striving to carve out her niche in the world. Together, these women continued to ascend as they navigated the challenges of advancing their careers, nurturing relationships, and pursuing their grand aspirations.

According to a press release, Season 3 will capture Camille and her besties, Shonique, Tye, and Quinn, “leveling up” as they try to navigate the bustling streets of Harlem.

“Tracy Oliver has built an alluring world full of style, humor, and dazzling characters, plus exceptional performances by this talented cast,” Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said in a statement. “We’re delighted audiences are as enamored with Harlem as we are, and we can’t wait for them to experience this hilarious and memorable new season.”

There’s no word quite yet on when Season 3 of Harlem will debut on Amazon’s streaming platform Prime Video, but we can’t wait to tune in when it does hit the site. The show has been a huge success since its debut in 2021. In January, following the end of Season 2, Harlem received four NAACP Image Award nominations including one for Outstanding Comedy Series and one nod for Outstanding Actress in honor of Good’s portrayal of Camille.

What do you think about the new cast members? Will you be watching Season 3 of Harlem? Tell us in the comments section.