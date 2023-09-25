After a video of Jonathan Majors and his “missus” Meagan Good in a white gown went viral, internet users yelled, “Not that, Meg!” about their suspected secret marriage.

Following their shocking hard launch this spring, social media is still debating whether the curious couple is real. Now a clip of them looks a whole lot like the Marvel star put a ring on it. The way this whirlwind relationship is going, fans seem ready for anything.

The high-profile pair laid low since Meagan stood by her man at his court appearances for allegedly assaulting his ex. The quick coupledom raised questions since they confirmed their coupledom just a few weeks after Jonathan’s last relationship ended with an arrest.

A Viral Video Of Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Sparked Speculation Of A Secret Marriage

In the video, which racked up millions of views, they looked like the top of a wedding cake. He traded in his funny-fitting Fat Albert apparel for a black suit. Meagan wore a stunning floor-length white gown with a plunging halter, crisp lapels, and thigh-high slit with a matching headband.

After Meagan and Jonathan took the stage in formal fits, their comments gave big broom-jumping energy.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” the Harlem star said to the crowd. “So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”

If that wasn’t convincing enough for the marriage speculation, many thought Jonathan confirmed it onstage.

“Babe, you want to say anything?” Meagan asked, handing the mic to her man. “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is,” he briefly added.

“Missus?!” As in Mrs. Majors? Not quite.

See why Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good looked like they were getting Huckleberry hitched after the flip!