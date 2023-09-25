After a video of Jonathan Majors and his “missus” Meagan Good in a white gown went viral, internet users yelled, “Not that, Meg!” about their suspected secret marriage.
Following their shocking hard launch this spring, social media is still debating whether the curious couple is real. Now a clip of them looks a whole lot like the Marvel star put a ring on it. The way this whirlwind relationship is going, fans seem ready for anything.
The high-profile pair laid low since Meagan stood by her man at his court appearances for allegedly assaulting his ex. The quick coupledom raised questions since they confirmed their coupledom just a few weeks after Jonathan’s last relationship ended with an arrest.
A Viral Video Of Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Sparked Speculation Of A Secret Marriage
In the video, which racked up millions of views, they looked like the top of a wedding cake. He traded in his funny-fitting Fat Albert apparel for a black suit. Meagan wore a stunning floor-length white gown with a plunging halter, crisp lapels, and thigh-high slit with a matching headband.
After Meagan and Jonathan took the stage in formal fits, their comments gave big broom-jumping energy.
So…. They actually got married?!!?🥴 pic.twitter.com/x8RmVCndlC
— Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) September 24, 2023
“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” the Harlem star said to the crowd.
“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”
Look around everyone on mute 🤐#MeaganGood #JonathanMajors pic.twitter.com/4mabLpYOLF
— SkoolBoi (His/Him/He) (@Skool_boi) September 24, 2023
If that wasn’t convincing enough for the marriage speculation, many thought Jonathan confirmed it onstage.
“Babe, you want to say anything?” Meagan asked, handing the mic to her man.
“Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is,” he briefly added.
“Missus?!” As in Mrs. Majors? Not quite.
See why Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good looked like they were getting Huckleberry hitched after the flip!
Not So Fast! Meagan Good Didn’t Wear White For A Wedding
Some comments thought and hoped that they were filming a movie or show. The clip is actually from the Congressional Black Caucus’ 8th annual Black and White Gala.
Yeah guys I don't think they're married the black excellence gala was black and white themed. She was hosting it with Larenz pic.twitter.com/dh5zwJOKDf
— Holli Would (@bigredbunni) September 24, 2023
Meagan and Larenz Tate, who also shared the stage, hosted the elite event. That explains the clothes and comments, but what about calling her “the missus?”
Jonathan Majors is clearly a southern.
Saying "the mrs" does NOT mean wife to these negroes. They give that title out like candy. https://t.co/UAIQtyPi4N
— Donate to local food banks (@TiphSeven) September 24, 2023
Jonathan and Meagan’s representatives have not yet responded to People to confirm or deny that they got married. Between the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and projects dropping the Creed III star left and right, they had plenty of extra time to tie the knot. Since Meagan isn’t shy about joining Jonathan for a day in court, they could’ve gone down to the courthouse again to make it official.
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, and Governor Tate… what movie set is this? pic.twitter.com/W3Po1Lj1Wh
— DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) September 24, 2023
It was super random and came outta nowhere, right in the middle of his DV allegations (which I don't believe there's ever been a resolution to).
It's just A LOT…
— Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) September 24, 2023
Social media sleuths seemingly got this one wrong, but they’re clearly keeping tabs on Jonathan Majors’ suspected “PR relationship” with Meagan Good.
