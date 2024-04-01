Bossip Video

We’ve all stopped what we were doing to watch a high-speed police chase down a freeway in Los Angeles. We’ve seen cops and robbers in all types of vehicles playing keep away at over 90 mph weaving in and out of traffic. We’ve seen those chases end violently with flipped over cars, brutal accidents, shootings, and dramatic foot chases.

However, we can’t see that we’ve seen many ”alleged” criminals get hawked down by police riding horses.

According to news from ABC7, an Albuquerque Police Department officer had just hopped on his horse when he was flagged down about a suspected shoplifter fleeing from a local Walgreens.

The body camera that the officer was wearing captured the whole ordeal peep the video below.

The incident is said to have taken place in early March 2024, however, the irony that this video is just now being released days after Beyoncé released her rootin’-tootin’, revolver-shootin’, cowboy-bootin’ silver-spur-scootin’ album Cowboy Carter is not lost on us in anyway whatsoever.

When all was said and done, the alleged shoplifter was forced to raise his II Hands II Heaven, when those 16 Carriages ran down on him with Desert Eagles on their waist. He would go on to be handcuffed, arrested, and charged with stealing $230 worth of good from the drug store.

Justice served on four hooves.