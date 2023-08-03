Gunna is continuing to prove that he’s outside and not hiding, this time by channeling OJ Simpson’s 1994 Bronco police chase for his “rodeo dr” music video.
Mr. Drip Season aka Gunna spent most of 2022 behind bars as part of the YSL RICO indictment but right before Christmas, he was released as part of an Alford plea. As part of the plea he essentially admitted his wrongdoing but didn’t snitch and can’t be used in any other parts of the trial.
Now he’s back making music and his post-jail album A Gift & a Curse is outperforming the naysayers and his peers who have spoken ill of his name.
After the album’s release, Gunna fans flocked to two standout tracks; “fukumean” and “rodeo dr. The two tracks are back to back on the project and the beat switch between them is almost magical.
Now he’s got a video for “rodeo dr” and it’s spoofing a familiar moment in history. While poking fun at his peers, the video shows fans chasing him all over Los Angeles and Gunna running from them OJ Simpson style in a white Bronco.
You can watch the OJ Simpson-inspired visual below.
-
Super Freaky Grandpa??? Richard Lawson Trends Over Alleged Twitter Likes Amid Tina Knowles-Lawson Divorce, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Rip Them Out The Plastic! A Candy-Coated Collection Of ‘Barbie’ Baddies Who Painted The Town Pink During Premiere Weekend
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Russell Wilson Subtly Responds To Future's Latest Diss Track By Playing Football With His Stepson, Future Zahir
-
Caucasity Audacity: Video Shows Kooky Karen Forcing Her Way Into Black Man's Home & Resisting Arrest
-
Carlee Russell Fired Over Backlash From Suspicious Searches Before Disappearance, Boyfriend Begs People To 'Stop Bullying' Her
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.