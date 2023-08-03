Bossip Video

Gunna is continuing to prove that he’s outside and not hiding, this time by channeling OJ Simpson’s 1994 Bronco police chase for his “rodeo dr” music video.

Mr. Drip Season aka Gunna spent most of 2022 behind bars as part of the YSL RICO indictment but right before Christmas, he was released as part of an Alford plea. As part of the plea he essentially admitted his wrongdoing but didn’t snitch and can’t be used in any other parts of the trial.

Now he’s back making music and his post-jail album A Gift & a Curse is outperforming the naysayers and his peers who have spoken ill of his name.

Play

After the album’s release, Gunna fans flocked to two standout tracks; “fukumean” and “rodeo dr. The two tracks are back to back on the project and the beat switch between them is almost magical.

Now he’s got a video for “rodeo dr” and it’s spoofing a familiar moment in history. While poking fun at his peers, the video shows fans chasing him all over Los Angeles and Gunna running from them OJ Simpson style in a white Bronco.

Play

You can watch the OJ Simpson-inspired visual below.