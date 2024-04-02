Bossip Video

Imagine looking the only survivors of one of the worst and most notorious race massacres in America’s history right in the eye and telling them they aren’t owed anything for what they suffered. Imagine saying that to Black people who are seeking reparations, not as the descendants of the people who suffered, but as the sufferers themselves.

That is exactly what has been happening to 109-year-olds Viola Ford Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle and the estate of Fletcher’s late brother Hughes Van Ellis who died at 102. All three Black American citizens were in-person victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which brutally killed hundreds of Black people and resulted in the destruction of Black Wall Street.

Today, April 2, the Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments not on whether or not the Tulsa survivors will receive reparations, but whether they even have the right to go to trial to argue for reparations.